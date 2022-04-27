Future will be making his grand return on Friday as he is set to drop his latest full-length album. Just a couple of days ago, Future revealed the name of this album, which is going to be I Never Liked You. Of course, Future is the king of being toxic and this album title certainly drives that point home.

As for the album cover, there is a ton of meme potential here. Future can be seen wearing a nice suit with eye covers, all while taking a bit of a snooze in the back of a limo. Needless to say, Future is looking to make a big statement, and fans cannot wait to hear it.





Today, Future came through with the tracklist for his new album, and as you can see below, there are going to be 16 new songs. As for the features, we have appearances from the likes of Drake, Gunna, Young Thug, Kanye West, Est Gee, Tems, and Kodak Black. This album truly has a star-studded cast, and there is no doubt that Future is about to bring the heat in the midst of a wild album release cycle from Pusha T, Jack Harlow, and even Kendrick Lamar.





Yesterday, Epic Records showcased a teaser for the collaboration between Future and Ye. The song in question is called "Keep It Burnin" and it promises to be a real banger.

Let us know which song you are looking forward to the most, in the comments down below.