mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Future & Drake Are In A Whole Other Tax Bracket On "I'm On One"

Aron A.
April 29, 2022 13:43
252 Views
84
1
Via FutureVia Future
Via Future

I'm On One
Future Feat. Drake

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
75% (8)
Rate
6 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
2 MAKE IT STOP

Drake also never liked you.


It's another massive week for New Music Friday, thanks to Future. The Atlanta native returned with his latest studio album, I Never Liked You this morning, equipped with 16 songs in total and collaborations alongside Kanye West, Young Thug, Tems, and of course, Drake, who appears twice on the tracklist.

Drake joins Future on the Tems-assisted, "WAIT FOR U," which leans closer to the HNDRXX sound. However, they join forces for "I'm On One" towards the end of the tracklist. It's a powerful banger, with production coming from Torey Montan. Future and Drake get arrogant on this one, displaying the high levels of opulence in their daily lives and overseas travel. That could be Future's use of substances to help his focus while counting up or Drake comparing his vision board to Messi or Ovechkin.

Check the record out below and sound off with your thoughts on Future and Drake's "I'm On One."

Quotable Lyrics
Said she wanna see the world and she tired of sittin' still
I'ma take her ass to Paris, fuck her on that Ferris wheel
Take her to see Cristiano, fuck her in that Benz Viano
Champions League shit, there'll be a driver for you on arrival

Future Drake
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Future & Drake Are In A Whole Other Tax Bracket On "I'm On One"
84
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject