The past week or so hasn't been too great for French Montana. In the midst of having another massive year, it was reported that the Bronx native was hospitalized after experiencing some severe symptoms of rapid heart pace and nausea. Thankfully, the rapper has been slowly recovering and was finally released late last week.

French is bouncing back quite well, as it would seem from his latest Instagram pics. The rapper hit Instagram today to deliver some great news to his fans along with a photo of himself doing push-ups in the hospital. "CANT KEEP ME DOWN !! Been workin hard on my new album and I’m so proud to announce it’s coming THIS FRIDAY !!! #MONTANA The music is keepin my spirit alive," he announced. "THANK YOU to my fans, love y’all for ridin with me thru this journey."

MONTANA serves as his official follow-up to 2017's Jungle Rules, the album that produced the massive single, "Unforgettable" ft. Swae Lee. French has been rolling out new singles in anticipation of MONTANA with some massive collaborators. "No Stylist" arrived last year but he's also unleashed "Slide" with Blueface and Lil Tjay, "Writing On The Wall" ft Cardi B and Post Malone, the Gunna-assisted, "Suicide Doors," and most recently, "Twisted" alongside Logic, Juicy J, and A$AP Rocky.

Keep your eyes peeled for the tracklist.