French Montana Rounds Up Juicy J, A$AP Rocky & Logic For New Single "Twisted"

French Montana's latest album arrives next month and already we've been treated to one hit single, "Writing On The Wall" which features Cardi B and Post Malone. Diddy made it very clear how much of a fan he was of the song when he uploaded a video of him jamming out to the tune. "You got one, you always get one," he said. "Diddy approved!"

We only assume the Bad Boy mogul will be just as much of a fan of his latest track, "Twisted" that has a nice trio of features from Logic, A$AP Rocky and Juicy J. The song is a ratchet one, with lyrics that detail the rappers encounters with strippers and woman they just want for one night.

Stream the new-new and let us know if you're looking forward to French's Montana tape.

Quotable Lyrics

300 on a coupe, 300 for the show (Hah)

Doors open up, legs open wide

Grind 'til the night over, I ain't come up overnight (Hah)

Twisted off the juice, top of the roof