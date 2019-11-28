And finally, we can breathe a sigh of relief. After spending the entire week in the intensive care unit after being rushed to the hospital from his Calabasas home, French Montana is officially out of the ICU and is working on recovering from his health problems.

Updating fans on social media, the New York rapper shared some good news that he is definitely thankful for this holiday season. People have been wondering what exactly happened to the recording artist after it was reported that he had been hospitalized with an increased heart rate and extreme nausea. The cause of his hospitalization is still relatively unclear but, thankfully, the "No Stylist" spitter is getting better by the day and he's officially out of the ICU.



Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

"Thank you Everyone for all of the prayers, love and support," wrote the rapper on Instagram several moments ago. The note was left on a photo of Montana looking healthy as he stands in the hospital, hooked up to a bunch of different machines. "I’m finally out of ICU and am getting better one day at a time."

Hopefully, we get some clarity soon about French's health condition and what may have triggered this weeklong stay in the hospital. Continue to send your positive energy his way so he can heal.