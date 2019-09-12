French Montana & Gunna Flex Hard On "Suicide Doors"

We've heard a few loosies from French Montana this year but the New York-based emcee is ready to make a splash at the end of the year. He's always been able to secure some pretty stellar guests spots on his albums and this upcoming run will be no different. Already, the rapper divulged that he would be welcoming Drake, Post Malone, Cardi B, Diddy, and others into his world for his next go-around. As of right now, the body of work is expected to arrive on November 9 and this week, we're getting one step closer to that point.

Out now in select international markets, French Montana teams up with Gunna for the braggadocious "Suicide Doors." This is a very fun track, not thinking too much of it in the least bit. Both rappers spit flex-worthy rhymes over a well-produced beat. The Coke Boy's previous single was more of a twerk anthem so for him to take it back to the streets here is a nice sign of what's to come. Hopefully, when the album drops in a couple of months, it'll contain a little bit of everything.

What do you think of this one? Have a listen below and don't forget to leave your rating.

Quotable Lyrics:

Your pockets hurt

My car got curtains

Her p*ssy squirt

I fuck like a dog