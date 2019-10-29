Already this year, we've seen the stars pull out their best Halloween costumes. As we predicted, things have started to ramp up and now that a full-blown competition for "Best Costume" has been established in Hollywood, celebrities are attempting to one-up each other with extravagant get-ups and elaborate wardrobes. We saw Nicki Minaj bring her husband into the spotlight with their Joker & Harley Quinn looks, Jeannie Mai pulled off a stunning Kehlani transformation, and others came through on their own tries. Hiding in the shadows was Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade Mathers, who entered her own Halloween look into the hat.

Taking to social media several days before the big fright night, Hailie uploaded a few photos of her low-key costume, which is of pop star Ariana Grande. In what will surely be a popular get-up Thursday night, Em's daughter pulled out all the stops, rocking an oversized flannel shirt, innocently using a lollipop as a prop and, of course, tying her hair up in a high ponytail. In case you were confused about who she was trying to portray, Mathers made it clear in her caption, writing in seven ring emojis to reference the star's hit single.

