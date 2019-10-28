Newly-married Nicki Minaj is living her best life. The superstar rapper and her husband Kenneth Petty have been all over social media. posting loved-up photos of themselves for the last year and leading fans to spread their joy all over their comments section. Of course, given Petty's criminal history, there are tons of people who aren't happy to see Nicki shacking up with a convicted sexual predator. Regardless of that, the two are back to sharing their relationship "goals" to their millions of followers online, posting a sneak peek of their Halloween costumes for this year.



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Over the weekend, all of the hottest Halloween gatherings began and Nicki Minaj and her husband did not come to play. In what's sure to be an extremely popular costume choice -- just check the current box office standings -- Kenny went as The Joker and Nicki dressed up as Harley Quinn. "Happy HalloQueen," wrote the star singer on Instagram, even updating the background with props to make the whole thing even cooler.

With so many dope Halloween costumes already appearing on social media, it looks like we're in for another year of spooky goodness. Are you ready for later this week? Who do you think will win the best costume award or does Nicki already have that locked up?