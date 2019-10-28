October is officially winding down, meaning that it's time for everyone to bring that costume idea to life. With October 31st falling on a Thursday this year, this weekend has proven to be a prime opportunity for Halloween festivities to commence, leaving some of your favorites to issue social media peeks into their creativity this go around.

Among those on the list were Wiz Khalifa, who along with girlfriend Aimee Aguilar, took on a Tomb Raider & Rambo combination for the weekend. Kylie Jenner echoed the motif of a duo when she and best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou plated dress up as Madonna and Britney Spears at the 2003 VMAs, even recreating the iconic kiss that the two women shared onstage.

Kylie would later have a motherly moment when she uploaded a shot of Stormi Webster dressed in a full-on remake of her Met Gala Versace dress from earlier in the year. Elsewhere, Kehlani got to flex her holidays as a new mom as well, showing off her seven-month-old Adeya in an Avocado costume, affectionately calling her "Adeyacado."

Cardi B, who appeared onstage alongside Offset this weekend at Power 105.1's Powerhouse concert, also took advantage of the season and played the role of Night Nurse alongside her husband.