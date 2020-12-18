Tekashi 6ix9ine completely disappeared for the final quarter of this year, dropping off from social media following his disappointing album turnout in the fall. Without much ammo after having flopped with TattleTales, the rainbow-haired troll rapper seemingly took some time to regroup and plot out his next moves, but he's still living rent-free inside the heads of his rival rappers.

Eminem is one rapper that loves to bring up current events and controversies in his lyrics, and he did so again by starting off one of the most buzzworthy songs on his new album, "Zeus" on Music To Be Murdered By - Side B (Deluxe Edition), with some quick lines for Tekashi 6ix9ine.



Zachary Mazur/Getty Images

We've already written about "Zeus" a few times today. It's proven to be a content-filled track, with disses against Snoop Dogg creeping through at the end, an apology for Rihanna for some leaked lyrics about Chris Brown, and more. Starting off the verse though, Eminem has some words for Tekashi 6ix9ine (and Machine Gun Kelly) where he says: "She says I am trash, but she listens to Tekashi/Bitch, you lost me." Clearly, Em finds it a little ironic that someone's music tastes could be that... eclectic. He went on: "Fair weather, wishy-washy/She thinks Machine washed me/Swear to God, man, her favorite rapper wish he'd crossed me."

While he doesn't necessarily diss Machine Gun Kelly, he does reference their longstanding beef, possibly getting the last word in. Tekashi though... that's definitely a diss.

Listen to the song up above and let us know what you think of the new album!