After such a crazy week for album sales, the final figures have been released, calculating the end result for Tekashi 6ix9ine, Big Sean, and more.

We'll start with 6ix9ine, who was originally expected to debut at #1 on the Billboard 200 with over 150,000 album units sold. Those numbers were deemed incorrect, being dropped by a whopping 100,000 as it was revealed that Billboard stopped counting album bundles. With his numbers teeter-tottering all week, it was eventually revealed that he would end his first week with 55,000 official first-week sales of TattleTales. A good chunk of that was through pure sales as 29,000 units count for actual copies of the album.

On top of the charts next week will be Big Sean, who has clocked in 111,000 equivalent album units for Detroit 2. The race wasn't really close as Pop Smoke's posthumous album is the runner-up, selling 73,000 copies this week. Also outselling Tekashi is Juice WRLD, whose posthumous album nabbed 56,000 copies this week, putting him just above the rainbow-haired troll.

Taylor Swift is expected to close out the week at #5, moving 43,000 equivalent album units.



Obviously, these numbers are big for Big Sean, who is likely ecstatic to have the week's top-selling project. He previously said that that result wasn't the be-all and end-all but that it would be a nice moment.

Are you surprised about anybody's spot?

