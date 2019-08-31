Dreezy is out here making her dreams come true. Last night, the Chicago rapper was spotted meeting one of her idols Jay Z, while at Puma’s store grand opening in New York City, and she of course had to show it off to her followers.

After the introduction, Dreezy took to her IG to share footage of her hugging Hov. She left the caption, “I met the mf goat tonight 💪🏾 BIG love to Jigga @puma Ft @kodaklens 💯.” The footage just shows an excited Dreezy shaking hands with Jay, before she went in for the friendly hug. They could be seen briefly exchanging words too, but who knows what about.

Dreezy wasn’t the only one in the house last night though. Several other artists were spotted as well, including Memphis emcee Yo Gotti, Houston’s own Megan Thee Stallion, and Fabolous (who hilariously drove the D’usse boat with Megan, too). Meg and Jay were also spotted hanging out together as well, which you can peep right here if you missed it.

Check out Dreezy’s IG clip (below) and look out for more new music to be on the way. While you're at it, revisit our recent interview with her right here.