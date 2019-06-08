Dreezy Recalls Kanye West Eating Her Mom's Food On "Snack Review"

Dreezy's the latest guest on "Snack Review."

Dreezy's been one of the hottest female MCs in the game for the past few years. She released four mixtapes between 2012 to 2014 before dropping two EPs in 2015, leading to the release of her debut album, No Hard Feelings in 2016. Earlier this year, she blessed fans with her latest project, Big Dreez which included features from Jeremih, Jacquees, and more. She recently came through to the HNHH office for the latest episode of Snack Review where she detailed her sweet tooth and recalled eating her mom's food with Kanye West during a studio session in the Chi.



Photo BY HNHH

Dreezy's gotten the respect of legends in the game such as Snoop Dogg who she worked with last year on "Everything," along with Jacquees. However, it seems like one of the most memorable studio sessions she's had was with none other than Kanye West. Dreezy, an admitted foodie, detailed that her last meal would be her mother's homecooked meal.

"I would have to have my momma homecooked meal. She make some bomb-ass short ribs," she said. "That, with some mashed potatoes, macaroni, cornbread, and greens. That's it."

Dreezy continued to explain that her mother cooks for anyone that wants a plate, including Kanye West who was locked in the studio with the "Chanel Slides" rapper.

"My momma cook for everybody. I had my momma cook for Kanye West one time. No lie," she said. "I was in the studio with him and my boy and I kept talkin' to my boy about the food because he was like 'I wanna try your momma food, you always talkin' shit.' I was like alright," she continued before recalling Kanye asking for a plate too.

Dreezy recalled her mom working from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. cooking up all this food to bring to the studio which she described as "the best food she made."

Peep the latest episode of Snack Review above and subscribe to HNHH TV for more exclusive content with your favorite artists.