Referring to Megan Thee Stallion as anything less than a total superstar would be ridiculous these days. The recording artist has been levelling up like crazy over the last few months, introducing herself to the majority of hip-hop fans as a true force to be reckoned with in the South. Hailing from Houston, Young Tina Snow dropped her new project Fever, which was received extremely well by critics and fans alike. She followed that up by officially releasing the "Hot Girl Summer" anthem with Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign and now, she's out here hanging with one of the biggest legends of all time: Jay-Z.

If you've paid attention to Hot Girl Meg's interviews this year, one thing has remained consistent. When she's asked about her dream collaborations, Beyoncé is the one name that always gets brought up. The possibility of the two working together on some music has just gotten a little more real because this week, Meg was spotted chilling with Jay-Z, one of the biggest rap moguls and, of course, Bey's husband. The two stars were at a PUMA event in New York City and several photos of the two have started circulating online. As a result, fans are going completely bonkers. This link-up is a major deal for Megan, who is still in the early stages of her career. Hopefully, she's able to secure that collaboration with Bey and Hov!

Check out some of the reactions below.

