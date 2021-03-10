In case you thought the hype was dead for Certified Lover Boy, you might want to think again. After the release of Scary Hours 2, Drake is reportedly set to become the first artist to ever debut two songs at #1 and #2 respectively on the Billboard Hot 100 during the same week. According to some sources, he may also have the #3 spot locked down.

With seemingly the entire world hungry for some new music from Drake, the world-class artist picked the best possible week to release his new three-pack, which features his new single "What's Next", the bars-heavy "Lemon Pepper Freestyle" with Rick Ross, and "Wants and Needs" with Lil Baby. According to industry sources, including Hits Daily Double, Drake will make history next week by debuting at #1 and #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 with "What's Next" and "Wants and Needs" respectively. Some sources are noting that "Lemon Pepper Freestyle" has a chance at outselling Olivia Rodrigo's "driver's license" to snag the #3 spot, as well.

This will be the first time in the chart's history that an artist scores the two highest-possible positions in their first week out. "What's Next" will end the long reign of "driver's license" at the pole position, moving Rodrigo down a few slots to likely end up right behind Drake.

This information is not confirmed yet, but with the way the songs have been performing, it's looking all the more likely by the day. Check back on Monday for the final Billboard Hot 100 update.

