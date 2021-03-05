The hype couldn't be any stronger for Drake to release his next studio album Certified Lover Boy and, following the release of his three-pack Scary Hours 2, that much is crystal clear. The Toronto superstar is still at the top of his game, impressing his fans with his latest release, striking gold on yet another near-perfect display.

It may be a little too early to tell but there are some clear favorites coming to the forefront from Drake's new release. Trending on Twitter right now is the term "Lemon Pepper Freestyle" with thousands of people reacting to the new track from Drake and Rick Ross. The unofficial duo admittedly loves to work together in the studio, and they made magic again with "Lemon Pepper Freestyle". Drake's 4-minute verse is being hailed as one of his greatest ever and, again, while it may be too early to determine that, he definitely did go off.

Of course, people are also reacting favorably to the previously-leaked single "What's Next", for which The Boy also released a music video. Lil Baby additionally complements him on "Wants and Needs".

This release will surely take over the charts for the next week, but which song do you think will ultimately win the race for the highest position on the Billboard Hot 100? What are your thoughts on Scary Hours 2? Check out some reactions below.