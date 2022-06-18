mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Drake Sets The Vibe For Summer On "Texts Go Green"

Hayley Hynes
June 18, 2022 09:47
530 Views
66
3
Drake/SpotifyDrake/Spotify
Drake/Spotify

Texts Go Green
Drake

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
54% (13)
Rate
7 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
6 MAKE IT STOP

What's your favourite track on Drake's "Honestly, Nevermind"?


Drake's Honestly, Nevermind is easily the most controversial arrival following this New Music Friday, with much of the internet seemingly split on how to feel about the 14-track dancehall and house music-inspired album. 

So far, obvious fan favourites have emerged in titles like "Jimmy Cooks" with 21 Savage (the lone feature on the project) as well as "Sticky," on which Drizzy pays tribute to the late Virgil Abloh and shoutouts out Young Thug from here he's been locked up behind bars in Atlanta.

Another title that fans suspected would be a banger as soon as they laid eyes on the track list is "Texts Go Green," due to its inherently toxic nature – and they were right.

"Texts go green, it hits a little different, don't it? / Know you miss the days when I was grippin' on it / Know you're in a house tonight just thinkin' on it / I moved on so long ago," the 35-year-old teases on the chorus.

Stream Honestly, Nevermind here, and check out "Texts Go Green" on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Texts go green, it hits a little different, don't it?
Know you miss the days when I was grippin' on it
Know you're in a house tonight just thinkin' on it
I moved on so long ago

Drake new music new song new album Honestly, Nevermind Texts Go Green summer vibes dance music
3 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Drake Sets The Vibe For Summer On "Texts Go Green"
66
3
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject