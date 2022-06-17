Drake & 21 Savage Blaze Through "Jimmy Cooks"

We're within the first few hours of Drake releasing his surprise album and the internet has lit up with reactions. The OVO mogul announced Honestly, Nevermind's arrival just hours before it hit streaming services, and because it did not come with the same rollout energy as Certified Lover Boy, fans didn't know what to expect. There have been wide-ranging reactions to Honestly, Nevermind unfolding on social media, but because "Jimmy Cooks" hosts the record's lone feature from 21 Savage, much of the buzz centers around the collaboration.

On Apple Music, the description of Drizzy's latest seemingly hosts a note directly from the rapper, himself. It reads:

"I let my humbleness turn to numbness at times letting time go by knowing I got the endurance to catch it another time

I work with every breath in my body cause it’s the work not air that makes me feel alive

That’s some real detrimental shit but that’s that shit my perfectionist mind doesn’t really mind because no one knows whats on my mind when I go to sleep at 9 & wake up at 5 - unless I say it in rhyme

I can’t remember the last time someone put they phone down, looked me in the eyes and asked my current insight on the times

But I remember every single time someone shined a light in my eyes

I purposely try to forget what went on between some ppl and I because I know I’m not a forgiving guy even when I try

My urge for revenge wins the game against my good guy inside every single fckn time

I got plans I can’t talk about with more than like 4 guys because the last time I shared em with someone on the outside…well that’s another story for another night

I was tryna get thru that statement to get to saying I’m not @ a time in my life where pats on the shoulder help get me by

I’ll take loyalty over an oh my & emoji fire

I know if it was a dark night where all the odds were against my side & my skill went to whoever took my life they’d done me off with a big smile & maybe evn post it for some likes

I know everyone that tells me they love me doesn’t love me all the time especially when im doing better than alright & they have to watch it from whatever point they at in their life

I got here being realistic

I didn’t get here being blind

I know whats what and especially what and who is by my side

Honestly…Nevermind."

Stream "Jimmy Cooks" by Drake featuring 21 Savage and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Bro think he John Wayne, I bought him yellow stones

Love the way they hang, babe, f*ck the silicone

Everybody fake now, you could crack the code

Bustdown everything, set in rose gold

Dread talkin' to you n*ggas like I'm J. Cole

I can tell her head good before I even know

B*tch, don't tell me that you model if you ain't been in Vogue