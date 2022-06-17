Drake Delivers "Honestly, Nevermind" Ft. 21 Savage

It came as a surprise to, well, everyone earlier today (June 15) when Drake announced that he would be releasing a new album. He enigmatically dropped off the cover art with a note about sharing his seventh studio album, and within a few hours, we received the 14-song tracklist. It seems that Drake was looking to take over this New Music Friday, because not only is Honestly, Nevermind up on streaming services, but his new radio show, Table For One, is also making its premiere.

It was also noticed by Drake fans that Honestly, Nevermind is making its arrival nine months after the release of Certified Lover Boy, an album that hosted cover art showing 12 pregnant emojis. You already know people have been putting this puzzle together, and while that goes down on social media, stream Honestly, Nevermind for yourself and let us know how this one compares to Drizzy's previous release.

Tracklist

1. Intro

2. Falling Back

3. Texts Go Green

4. Currents

5. A Keeper

6. Calling My Name

7. Sticky

8. Massive

9. Flight's Booked

10. Overdrive

11. Down Hill

12. Tie That Binds

13. Liability

14. Jimmy Cooks ft. 21 Savage