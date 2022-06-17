Music fans have recently been overloaded as album announcements have taken over. Last night, TIDAL surprised the BeyHive by delivering the news that BeyoncÃ© would be dropping her brand new album next month, and hours ago, Drake had a report of his own. The OVO icon shared on Instagram that at the stroke of midnight, his seventh studio album, Honestly, Nevermind, would arrive, and fans immediately began to speculate about his features.

Initially, all we received was the cover art for Drake's forthcoming project, but he wasted no time in sharing the record's tracklist.



Drizzy also showed that executive producers included himself, "Noah '40' Shebib, Oliver El-Khatib, Noel Cadastre & Black Coffee." Because this album didn't receive the Certified Lover Boy treatment, some fans are expecting Drake to lose any gimmicks and to switch things up this time around. We'll just have to wait and see in just a few hours.

Meanwhile, the hitmaker is also unveiling his radio show, Table For One, this evening as well, making this New Music Friday All Drake Everything. Check out the tracklist and the announcements below.

Tracklist

1. Intro

2. Falling Back

3. Texts Go Green

4. Currents

5. A Keeper

6. Calling My Name

7. Sticky

8. Massive

9. Flightâs Booked

10. Overdrive

11. Down Hill

12. Tie That Binds

13. Liability

14. Jimmy Cooks












