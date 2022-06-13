Young Thug Shares Message To Fans From Jail At Hot 97 Summer Jam

We've received a handful of updates on Young Thug since his arrest earlier this year but they've all been relayed from those closest to him. On Sunday night, the rapper shared a statement directly to his fans on the Hot 97 Summer Jam stage. Thug expressed gratitude for the support on behalf of YSL in the pre-recorded message.



Amy Sussman/Getty Images

"I just want to say thank you to all of my friends and my family for coming out and supporting us. You know, your support during this time means a lot to us," he said.

Last week, 300 Ent.'s CEO Kevin Liles and Atlantic Records COO announced a petition called Rap Music On Trial: Protect Black Art that aims to end the use of artistic expression as evidence in court.

“You know, this isn’t just about me or YSL, I always use my music as a form of artistic expression, and now I see that Black artists and rappers don’t have that, you know, freedom,” he said. “Everybody please sign the ‘Protect Black Art’ petition and keep praying for us. I love you all.”

The prosecutors have presented lyrics from Young Thug and YSL in their 88-page RICO indictment including records like "Anybody" ft. Nicki Minaj, Thug & Gunna's "Slatty," and more.

Liles and Greenwald's petition follows the success of the "Rap Music On Trial" bill in the New York Senate that restricts the "admissibility of evidence of a defendant’s creative or artistic expression in a criminal proceeding."

We'll continue to keep you posted on more