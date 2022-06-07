Lil Baby says that he's been in contact with Young Thug since the recent arrest of the Atlanta rapper along with Gunna and over twenty other members of YSL. Baby says that Thug is still in "great spirits" despite all that is going on.

"I talked to @youngthug, He in great spirits," he wrote with a prayer hands emoji.



Thug is being hit with several charges for his involvement in YSL. Prosecutors claim that he is operating as one of the group’s leaders along with Gunna, and are using lyrics from their music to help back up their accusations.

The Jeffery rapper was originally brought in on charges of conspiracy to violate Georgia’s RICO Act and participation in a criminal street gang; however, after a police raid on his Atlanta home, Thug was slapped with the additional crimes of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; possession of a Schedule III, IV, or V controlled substance with intent to distribute; possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony; and possession of a sawed-off shotgun, sawed-off rifle, machine gun, dangerous weapon, or silencer.

Lil Baby and Young Thug have collaborated on multiple occasions, with Thug even putting out a track titled, "Lil Baby," on his 2019 album, So Much Fun.

Check out Baby's latest update on Thug's condition below.

