Young Thug appeared in front of the Fulton County Magistrate judge via Zoom call on Tuesday, following the massive 56-count indictment against members of the YSL crew, including Gunna. Video from the incident has since been published online.

During the clip, Thug's lawyer, Brian Steel, requests that bond be heard by the judge speaking in court that day; however, she states that she doesn't have the authority regarding these charges. The judge suggests Steel file a motion for bond to the superior court judge instead.



Ser Baffo / Getty Images

Thug was arrested on Monday and is being held at the Fulton County Jail on charges of conspiracy to violate Georgia’s RICO Act and participation in a criminal street gang.

Steel, told local news outlets after the arrest that “Mr. Williams [Young Thug] committed no crime whatsoever” and he would “fight till his last drop of blood to clear him.”

Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis said in a press conference that the prosecution will be seeking maximum sentences for "many" of those named in the indictment.

“We’ll ask on the different charges for the maximum penalties, and there’s obviously many people that are looking at life under this indictment,” she said. “You’re absolutely right. These are serious crimes, they’re serious allegations, and it is my opinion that violence in our community deserves maximum penalties.”

Willis also said that the prosecution plans on using social media posts and music lyrics against Thug and Gunna.

“It’s one of our most precious rights,” she explained. “However, the First Amendment does not protect people from prosecutors using it as evidence if it is such.”

Check out a clip from Thug's first appearance in court below.

