Drake Shouts Out Young Thug & Pays Tribute To Virgil Abloh On "Sticky"

Though not everyone is an immediate fan of Drake's Honestly, Nevermind album, one song, in particular, has quickly emerged as an obvious favourite – the infectious, fast-paced dance track, "Sticky."

On the just over four-minute-long title, the Canadian icon raps about everything from his relationship with his mother and wearing luxury jewelry from Frank Ocean's Homer to his bedroom activities and Young Thug's incarceration.

"Ayo Eric, bring them girls to the stage / 'Cause somebody's getting paid and / Free Big Slime out the cage," the father of one rhymes on the second verse. "Shawty try to play it cool but / Now she wish she woulda stayed 'cause / Every song that I made is / Ringin' like I got engaged (Yeah)."

At the very end, we hear a sampled snippet of the late fashion designer Virgil Abloh, to who Drake dedicated his album. "Like, we weren't supposed to come up with something this clean," he can be heard saying. "Like, something happened."

Quotable Lyrics:

Ayo Eric, bring them girls to the stage

'Cause somebody's getting paid and

Free Big Slime out the cage

Shawty try to play it cool but

Now she wish she woulda stayed 'cause

Every song that I made is

Ringin' like I got engaged (Yeah)