It was reported today that Grammy Award-winning producer and member of the 10 Summers family, DJ Official, passed away after he was targeted in a drive-by shooting. According to NBC Los Angeles, the 26-year-old producer was with one friend when gunfire rang out from a passing SUV. DJ Official and his friend were in front of his house when the shots struck Official. His grandfather actually witnessed the shooting as he was out mowing the lawn when he rushed to get his grandson to the hospital.

Official's friend was shot in the hip and he urged the producer's grandfather to call the police when the black SUV sped away. His family says that he was not part of any gangs and wasn't into street life. DJ Mustard and Ty Dolla $ign, who both worked with him in 10 Summers, have reacted to the news on social media, sending their love to the fallen musician. "I’m beyond hurt I’m devastated I’m sick to my stomach I love you lil bro forever," said Mustard. "I got your son 4 life this ain’t how it was suppose to go."

DJ Official had worked with Cardi B, Chris Brown, Nipsey Hussle and more. He won a Grammy this year for his work on Invasion Of Privacy. Keep his family in your prayers today. RIP DJ Official.