DJ Khaled is officially in album mode. Ever since announcing his 12th studio album Khaled Khaled last summer, the iconic DJ and record producer has been working on creating an impressive follow-up to 2019's Father Of Asahd. So far, fans have been treated to two songs that many expect to make the final cut for Khaled Khaled — the Drake-assisted singles "GREECE" and "POPSTAR." As of late, DJ Khaled has ramped up the anticipation for his 12th studio album even more by teasing fans with a behind-the-scenes look at his upcoming collaboration with Atlanta rap trio Migos.

The sneak peeks didn't stop there, however. DJ Khaled has also just shared gave fans two major "vocals are in" alerts, with one revealing that Post Malone will be on Khaled Khaled and another teasing a contribution from R&B standout and Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter H.E.R.

In one Instagram post, the Grateful artist is seen conversing with H.E.R.'s manager Walter Jones, who gives DJ Khaled a text-based countdown before dropping an audio file in their conversation. While Khaled doesn't tease the audio itself, his response to Jones is simply a head-blown memoji, so one can only assume that whatever H.E.R. vocals that he received were spectacular. In another post, DJ Khaled shares a screenshot of a facetime call with Post Malone, and for the caption, he writes, "VOCALS IN ALERT ! Bless [up emoji] @postmalone KHALED KHALED ALBUM MODE ! Everyting a hit !"

So far, we know that Drake, Migos, Post Malone, and H.E.R. will all likely be on Khaled Khaled, so what are your thoughts on how DJ Khaled's long-awaited 12th studio album is shaping up?