DJ Khaled is one of the most prominent sneakerheads in the music industry as he has one of the most impressive collections you can possibly imagine. For the most part, Khaled is big into Air Jordans, as he even has a deal with them. Just a couple of years ago, Khaled got his very own Air Jordan 3 called the "Father Of Asahd." This model contains a blue leather upper with some hints of red, and even elephant print on the toe box and back heel.

This is an incredibly rare colorway as it was for friends and family only. It never actually released to the general public and now, prices are in the thousands. However, as one can imagine, Khaled's son Asahd has a pair and he recently wore them to class, which led to a hilarious video from the famous producer.

In the clip above, Khaled can be seen pulling Asahd out of class and filming his feet, all while marveling at just how rare the shoes are. It's fairly obvious here that Asahd doesn't understand the full scope of how rare these are, although he is definitely the freshest kid in the entire class.

As Asahd gets older, we can just imagine how expansive his collection is going to get. Needless to say, we're just a tiny bit jealous.

