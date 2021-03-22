It's no secret that Post Malone has experienced massive success operating in a hip-hop adjacent realm. Yet many of his fans recognize that his influences extend far beyond said realm, stretching deep into genres like rock and country. Though his eclectic tastes have led to a few unflattering accusations, it has also yielded positive effects for the melodist, who often surprises listeners with his versatility.

Over the weekend, Posty was part of a large lineup of Texas artists who held it down for Matthew McConaghey's WE'RE TEXAS: GIDDY UP TO GIVE BACK fundraiser, an event focused on "providing safety and critical resources to those affected by the devastating winter storms," as per the official YouTube description. Given the focal point of the event, Post opted to shy away from some of his more hip-hop-inspired sounds, instead embracing his country roots with a pair of classic covers.

Following a video message from the legendary Stone Cold Steve Austin, Post Malone closed out the show with a laid-back take on Brad Paisley's 2002 jam "I’m Gonna Miss Her (The Fishin’ Song)", followed by Sturgill Simpson’s "You Can Have The Crown." While it might not be the Posty you know and love, it's still nice to see him embracing the spirit of the event, representing his childhood home of Texas with guitar in hand. Check out the two-song set from Post Malone at the 02:04:15 mark, and show some love to his versatility in the comments below.