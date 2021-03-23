DJ Khaled and Migos share a common bond, in that both are currently engaged in varying stages of album mode. For Khaled, who has been steadily building anticipation for his twelfth studio album Khaled Khaled, previously established patterns point to a summer release. In the case of Migos, the Atlanta trifecta have already teased a late March/early April release window for their upcoming Culture 3. Now, it's looking like both parties have decided to join forces, having linked in the studio for a late-game collaboration.

Johnny Nunez/BET/Getty Images

DJ Khaled recently shared footage of his recent studio session with Migos, with whom he has worked on songs like "No Brainer" with Quavo and the Culture titular introduction. While the affable mogul tends to be relatively open about his collaborators, seldom does he share snippets of the songs in question. Here is no exception, though he does provide a few seconds' worth of celebratory air horning, as well as a confident validation that the song they whipped up is an unquestionable "hit."

Still, it's worth noting that Migos will be appearing on the upcoming Khaled Khaled project whenever that winds up dropping. Curious parties can check out some of Khaled's posts below, and keep a watchful eye for further updates on the new projects from Migos and DJ Khaled.