Here is the list of nominees & winners.
Tonight will mark the 63rd annual Grammy Awards. The vibe is different this year since we are still in a pandemic but, as the saying goes, the show must go on. There's still a ton of anticipation regarding the show tonight, especially among the rap categories. Last year, they made some major changes, especially in regards to the rap categories. The best "Rap/Sung Collaboration" is now the best Rap/Sung performance to acknowledge the rappers who blur the lines between singing and rapping. Apparently, they didn't get the memo when they nominated best Rap Album but that's another story.
With the award show taking place today, we're keeping you up to date on everyone who took home and a Grammy. Check out the list of winners below.
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Chilombo, Jhené Aiko
Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition), Black Pumas
Everyday Life, Coldplay
Djesse Vol. 3, Jacob Collier
Women in Music Pt. III, Haim
Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa
Hollywood’s Bleeding, Post Malone
Folklore, Taylor Swift
RECORD OF THE YEAR
“Black Parade,” Beyoncé
“Colors,” Black Pumas
“Rockstar,” DaBaby featuring Roddy Rich
“Say So,” Doja Cat
“Everything I Wanted,” Billie Eilish
“Don’t Start Now,” Dua Lipa
“Circles,” Post Malone
“Savage,” Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé
Song of the Year
“Black Parade,” Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk & Rickie “Caso” Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)
“The Box,” Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)
“Cardigan,” Aaron Dessner & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
“Circles,” Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk, Austin Post & Billy Walsh, songwriters (Post Malone)
“Don’t Start Now,” Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa & Emily Warren, songwriters (Dua Lipa)
“Everything I Wanted,” Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
“I Can’t Breathe,” Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)
“If the World Was Ending,” Julia Michaels & JP Saxe, songwriters (JP Saxe featuring Julia Michaels)
Best Pop Vocal Album
Changes, Justin Bieber
Chromatica, Lady Gaga
Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa
Fine Line, Harry Styles
Folklore, Taylor Swift
Best Pop Solo Performance
“Yummy,” Justin Bieber
“Say So,” Doja Cat
“Everything I Wanted,” Billie Eilish
“Don’t Start Now,” Dua Lipa
“Watermelon Sugar,” Harry Styles
“Cardigan,” Taylor Swift
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
“Un Dia (One Day),” J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny and Tainy
“Intentions,” Justin Bieber featuring Quavo
“Dynamite,” BTS
“Rain on Me,” Lady Gaga featuring Ariana Grande
“Exile,” Taylor Swift featuring Bon Iver
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Blue Umbrella, Burt Bacharach & Daniel Tashian
True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter, Harry Connick Jr.
American Standard, James Taylor
Unfollow the Rules, Rufus Wainwright
Judy, Renée Zellweger
Best Rap Performance
“Deep Reverence,” Big Sean featuring Nipsey Hussle
“Bop,” DaBaby
“What’s Poppin,” Jack Harlow
“The Bigger Picture,” Lil Baby
“Savage,” Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé
“Dior,” Pop Smoke
Best Melodic Rap Performance
“Rockstar,” DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
“Laugh Now, Cry Later,” Drake featuring Lil Durk
“Lockdown,” Anderson .Paak
“The Box,” Roddy Ricch
“Highest in the Room,” Travis Scott
Best Rap Song
“The Bigger Picture,” Dominique Jones, Noah Pettigrew & Rai’shaun Williams, songwriters (Lil Baby)
“The Box,” Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)
“Laugh Now, Cry Later,” Durk Banks, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Ron LaTour & Ryan Martinez, songwriters (Drake featuring Lil Durk)
“Rockstar,” Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, Ross Joseph Portaro IV & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch)
“Savage,” Beyoncé, Shawn Carter, Brittany Hazzard, Derrick Milano, Terius Nash, Megan Pete, Bobby Session Jr., Jordan Kyle Lanier Thorpe & Anthony White, songwriters (Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé)
Best Rap Album
Black Habits, D Smoke
Alfredo, Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist
A Written Testimony, Jay Electronica
King’s Disease, Nas
The Allegory, Royce Da 5’9”
BEST CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM
Axiom, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah
Chronology of a Dream: Live at the Village Vanguard, Jon Batiste
Take the Stairs, Black Violin
Americana, Grégoire Maret, Romain Collin & Bill Frisell
Live at the Royal Albert Hall, Snarky Puppy
BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE
"Shameika" — Fiona Apple
"Not" — Big Thief
"Kyoto" — Phoebe Bridgers
"The Steps" — HAIM
"Stay High" — Brittany Howard
"Daylight" — Grace Potter
BEST METAL PERFORMANCE
"Bum-Rush" — Body Count
"Underneath" — Code Orange
"The In-Between" — In This Moment
"Bloodmoney" — Poppy
"Executioner's Tax (Swing of the Axe) - Live" — Power Trip
BEST ROCK SONG
"Kyoto" — Phoebe Bridgers
"Lost in Yesterday" — Tame Impala
"Not" — Big Thief
"Shameika" — Fiona Apple
"Stay High" — Brittany Howard
BEST ROCK ALBUM
A Hero's Death, Fontaines D.C.
Kiwanuka, Michael Kiwanuka
Daylight, Grace Potter
Sound & Fury, Sturgill Simpson
The New Abnormal, The Strokes
BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM
Fetch the Bolt Cutters, Fiona Apple
Hyperspace, Beck
Punisher, Phoebe Bridgers
Jaime, Brittany Howard
The Slow Rush, Tame Impala
BEST R&B PERFORMANCE
"Lightning & Thunder" — Jhené Aiko Featuring John Legend
"Black Parade" — Beyoncé
"All I Need" — Jacob Collier Featuring Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign
"Goat Head" — Brittany Howard
"See Me" — Emily King
BEST TRADITIONAL R&B PERFORMANCE
"Sit on Down" — The Baylor Project Featuring Jean Baylor & Marcus Baylor
"Wonder What She Thinks of Me" — Chloe X Halle
"Let Me Go" — Mykal Kilgore
"Anything for You" — Ledisi
"Distance" — Yebba
BEST R&B SONG
"Better Than I Imagine" — Robert Glasper Featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello
"Black Parade" — Beyoncé
"Collide" — Tiana Major9 & EARTHGANG
"Do It" — Chloe X Halle
"Slow Down" — Skip Marley & H.E.R.
BEST PROGRESSIVE R&B ALBUM
Chilombo, Jhené Aiko
Ungodly Hour, Chloe X Halle
Free Nationals, Free Nationals
F**k Yo Feelings, Robert Glasper
It Is What It Is, Thundercat
BEST R&B ALBUM
Happy 2 Be Here, Ant Clemons
Take Time, Giveon
To Feel Love/d, Luke James
Bigger Love, John Legend
All Rise, Gregory Porter
BEST LATIN POP OR URBAN ALBUM
YHLQMDLG, Bad Bunny
Por Primera Vez, Camilo
Mesa Para Dos, Kany García
Pausa, Ricky Martin
3:33, Debi Nova
BEST REGGAE ALBUM
Upside Down, 2020 Buju Banton
Higher Place, Skip Marley
It All Comes Back to Love, Maxi Priest
Got to Be Tough, Toots & The Maytals
One World, The Wailers
BEST GLOBAL MUSIC ALBUM
Fu Chronicles, Antibalas
Twice as Tall, Burna Boy
Agora, Bebel Gilberto
Love Letters, Anoushka Shankar
Amadjar, Tinariwen
BEST CHILDREN'S MUSIC ALBUM
All the Ladies, Joanie Leeds
Be A Pain: An Album for Young (and Old) Leaders, Alastair Moock And Friends
I'm an Optimist, Dog On Fleas
Songs for Singin', The Okee Dokee Brothers
Wild Life, Justin Roberts
BEST SPOKEN WORD ALBUM (INCLUDES POETRY, AUDIO BOOKS & STORYTELLING)
Acid for the Children: A Memoir, Flea
Alex Trebek - The Answer Is..., Ken Jennings
Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth, Rachel Maddow
Catch and Kill, Ronan Farrow
Charlotte's Web (E.B. White), Meryl Streep (and Full Cast)
BEST COMEDY ALBUM
Black Mitzvah, Tiffany Haddish
I Love Everything, Patton Oswalt
The Pale Tourist, Jim Gaffigan
Paper Tiger, Bill Burr
23 Hours to Kill, Jerry Seinfeld
BEST MUSICAL THEATER ALBUM
Amélie, Original London Cast
American Utopia on Broadway, Original Cast
Jagged Little Pill, Original Broadway Cast
Little Shop of Horrors, The New Off-Broadway Cast
The Prince of Egypt, Original Cast
Soft Power, Original Cast
BEST COMPILATION SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Bill & Ted Face the Music
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
Frozen 2
Jojo Rabbit
BEST SCORE SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA
Ad Astra, Max Richter
Becoming, Kamasi Washington
Joker, Hildur Guðnadóttir
1917, Thomas Newman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, John Williams
BEST SONG WRITTEN FOR VISUAL MEDIA
"Beautiful Ghosts" (from Cats) — Taylor Swift
"Carried Me With You" (from Onward) — Brandi Carlile
"Into the Unknown" (from Frozen 2) — Idina Menzel & AURORA
"No Time to Die" (from No Time to Die) — Billie Eilish
"Stand Up" (from Harriet) — Cynthia Erivo
BEST INSTRUMENTAL COMPOSITION
"Baby Jack" — Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra
"Be Water II" — Christian Sands
"Plumfield" — Alexandre Desplat
"Sputnik" — Maria Schneider
"Strata" — Remy Le Boeuf's Assembly Of Shadows Featuring Anna Webber & Eric Miller
BEST RECORDING PACKAGE
Everyday Life, Coldplay
Funeral, Lil Wayne
Healer, Grouplove
On Circles, Caspian
Vols. 11 & 12, Desert Sessions
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL
Jack Antonoff
Dan Auerbach
Dave Cobb
Flying Lotus
Andrew Watt
BEST REMIXED RECORDING
"Do You Ever (RAC Mix)" — Phil Good
"Imaginary Friends (Morgan Page Remix)" — Deadmau5
"Praying for You (Louie Vega Main Remix)" — Jasper Street Co.
"Roses (Imanbek Remix)" — SAINt JHN
"Young & Alive" (Bazzi vs. Haywyre Remix) — Bazzi
BEST MUSIC VIDEO
"Brown Skin Girl" — Beyoncé
"Life Is Good" — Future Featuring Drake
"Lockdown" — Anderson .Paak
"Adore You" — Harry Styles
"Goliath" — Woodkid
BEST DANCE RECORDING
"On My Mind" — Diplo & SIDEPIECE
"My High" — Disclosure Featuring Aminé & Slowthai
"The Difference" — Flume Featuring Toro y Moi
"Both Of Us" — Jayda G
"10%" — Kaytranada Featuring Kali Uchis
BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC ALBUM
Kick I, Arca
Planet's Mad, Baauer
Energy, Disclosure
Bubba, Kaytranada
Good Faith, Madeon
BEST CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC ALBUM
Run to the Father, Cody Carnes
All of My Best Friends, Hillsong Young & Free
Holy Water, We The Kingdom
Citizen of Heaven, Tauren Wells
Jesus Is King, Kanye West