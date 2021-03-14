Tonight will mark the 63rd annual Grammy Awards. The vibe is different this year since we are still in a pandemic but, as the saying goes, the show must go on. There's still a ton of anticipation regarding the show tonight, especially among the rap categories. Last year, they made some major changes, especially in regards to the rap categories. The best "Rap/Sung Collaboration" is now the best Rap/Sung performance to acknowledge the rappers who blur the lines between singing and rapping. Apparently, they didn't get the memo when they nominated best Rap Album but that's another story.

With the award show taking place today, we're keeping you up to date on everyone who took home and a Grammy. Check out the list of winners below.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Chilombo, Jhené Aiko

Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition), Black Pumas

Everyday Life, Coldplay

Djesse Vol. 3, Jacob Collier

Women in Music Pt. III, Haim

Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa

Hollywood’s Bleeding, Post Malone

Folklore, Taylor Swift

RECORD OF THE YEAR

“Black Parade,” Beyoncé

“Colors,” Black Pumas

“Rockstar,” DaBaby featuring Roddy Rich

“Say So,” Doja Cat

“Everything I Wanted,” Billie Eilish

“Don’t Start Now,” Dua Lipa

“Circles,” Post Malone

“Savage,” Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé

Song of the Year

“Black Parade,” Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk & Rickie “Caso” Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)

“The Box,” Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)

“Cardigan,” Aaron Dessner & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

“Circles,” Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk, Austin Post & Billy Walsh, songwriters (Post Malone)

“Don’t Start Now,” Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa & Emily Warren, songwriters (Dua Lipa)

“Everything I Wanted,” Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

“I Can’t Breathe,” Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“If the World Was Ending,” Julia Michaels & JP Saxe, songwriters (JP Saxe featuring Julia Michaels)

Best Pop Vocal Album

Changes, Justin Bieber

Chromatica, Lady Gaga

Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa

Fine Line, Harry Styles

Folklore, Taylor Swift

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Yummy,” Justin Bieber

“Say So,” Doja Cat

“Everything I Wanted,” Billie Eilish

“Don’t Start Now,” Dua Lipa

“Watermelon Sugar,” Harry Styles

“Cardigan,” Taylor Swift

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Un Dia (One Day),” J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny and Tainy

“Intentions,” Justin Bieber featuring Quavo

“Dynamite,” BTS

“Rain on Me,” Lady Gaga featuring Ariana Grande

“Exile,” Taylor Swift featuring Bon Iver

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Blue Umbrella, Burt Bacharach & Daniel Tashian

True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter, Harry Connick Jr.

American Standard, James Taylor

Unfollow the Rules, Rufus Wainwright

Judy, Renée Zellweger

Best Rap Performance

“Deep Reverence,” Big Sean featuring Nipsey Hussle

“Bop,” DaBaby

“What’s Poppin,” Jack Harlow

“The Bigger Picture,” Lil Baby

“Savage,” Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé

“Dior,” Pop Smoke

Best Melodic Rap Performance

“Rockstar,” DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

“Laugh Now, Cry Later,” Drake featuring Lil Durk

“Lockdown,” Anderson .Paak

“The Box,” Roddy Ricch

“Highest in the Room,” Travis Scott

Best Rap Song

“The Bigger Picture,” Dominique Jones, Noah Pettigrew & Rai’shaun Williams, songwriters (Lil Baby)

“The Box,” Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)

“Laugh Now, Cry Later,” Durk Banks, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Ron LaTour & Ryan Martinez, songwriters (Drake featuring Lil Durk)

“Rockstar,” Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, Ross Joseph Portaro IV & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch)

“Savage,” Beyoncé, Shawn Carter, Brittany Hazzard, Derrick Milano, Terius Nash, Megan Pete, Bobby Session Jr., Jordan Kyle Lanier Thorpe & Anthony White, songwriters (Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé)

Best Rap Album

Black Habits, D Smoke

Alfredo, Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist

A Written Testimony, Jay Electronica

King’s Disease, Nas

The Allegory, Royce Da 5’9”

BEST CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM

Axiom, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah

Chronology of a Dream: Live at the Village Vanguard, Jon Batiste

Take the Stairs, Black Violin

Americana, Grégoire Maret, Romain Collin & Bill Frisell

Live at the Royal Albert Hall, Snarky Puppy

BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE

"Shameika" — Fiona Apple

"Not" — Big Thief

"Kyoto" — Phoebe Bridgers

"The Steps" — HAIM

"Stay High" — Brittany Howard

"Daylight" — Grace Potter

BEST METAL PERFORMANCE

"Bum-Rush" — Body Count

"Underneath" — Code Orange

"The In-Between" — In This Moment

"Bloodmoney" — Poppy

"Executioner's Tax (Swing of the Axe) - Live" — Power Trip

BEST ROCK SONG

"Kyoto" — Phoebe Bridgers

"Lost in Yesterday" — Tame Impala

"Not" — Big Thief

"Shameika" — Fiona Apple

"Stay High" — Brittany Howard

BEST ROCK ALBUM

A Hero's Death, Fontaines D.C.

Kiwanuka, Michael Kiwanuka

Daylight, Grace Potter

Sound & Fury, Sturgill Simpson

The New Abnormal, The Strokes

BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM

Fetch the Bolt Cutters, Fiona Apple

Hyperspace, Beck

Punisher, Phoebe Bridgers

Jaime, Brittany Howard

The Slow Rush, Tame Impala

BEST R&B PERFORMANCE

"Lightning & Thunder" — Jhené Aiko Featuring John Legend

"Black Parade" — Beyoncé

"All I Need" — Jacob Collier Featuring Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign

"Goat Head" — Brittany Howard

"See Me" — Emily King

BEST TRADITIONAL R&B PERFORMANCE

"Sit on Down" — The Baylor Project Featuring Jean Baylor & Marcus Baylor

"Wonder What She Thinks of Me" — Chloe X Halle

"Let Me Go" — Mykal Kilgore

"Anything for You" — Ledisi

"Distance" — Yebba

BEST R&B SONG

"Better Than I Imagine" — Robert Glasper Featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello

"Black Parade" — Beyoncé

"Collide" — Tiana Major9 & EARTHGANG

"Do It" — Chloe X Halle

"Slow Down" — Skip Marley & H.E.R.

BEST PROGRESSIVE R&B ALBUM

Chilombo, Jhené Aiko

Ungodly Hour, Chloe X Halle

Free Nationals, Free Nationals

F**k Yo Feelings, Robert Glasper

It Is What It Is, Thundercat

BEST R&B ALBUM

Happy 2 Be Here, Ant Clemons

Take Time, Giveon

To Feel Love/d, Luke James

Bigger Love, John Legend

All Rise, Gregory Porter

BEST LATIN POP OR URBAN ALBUM

YHLQMDLG, Bad Bunny

Por Primera Vez, Camilo

Mesa Para Dos, Kany García

Pausa, Ricky Martin

3:33, Debi Nova

BEST REGGAE ALBUM

Upside Down, 2020 Buju Banton

Higher Place, Skip Marley

It All Comes Back to Love, Maxi Priest

Got to Be Tough, Toots & The Maytals

One World, The Wailers

BEST GLOBAL MUSIC ALBUM

Fu Chronicles, Antibalas

Twice as Tall, Burna Boy

Agora, Bebel Gilberto

Love Letters, Anoushka Shankar

Amadjar, Tinariwen

BEST CHILDREN'S MUSIC ALBUM

All the Ladies, Joanie Leeds

Be A Pain: An Album for Young (and Old) Leaders, Alastair Moock And Friends

I'm an Optimist, Dog On Fleas

Songs for Singin', The Okee Dokee Brothers

Wild Life, Justin Roberts

BEST SPOKEN WORD ALBUM (INCLUDES POETRY, AUDIO BOOKS & STORYTELLING)

Acid for the Children: A Memoir, Flea

Alex Trebek - The Answer Is..., Ken Jennings

Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth, Rachel Maddow

Catch and Kill, Ronan Farrow

Charlotte's Web (E.B. White), Meryl Streep (and Full Cast)

BEST COMEDY ALBUM

Black Mitzvah, Tiffany Haddish

I Love Everything, Patton Oswalt

The Pale Tourist, Jim Gaffigan

Paper Tiger, Bill Burr

23 Hours to Kill, Jerry Seinfeld

BEST MUSICAL THEATER ALBUM

Amélie, Original London Cast

American Utopia on Broadway, Original Cast

Jagged Little Pill, Original Broadway Cast

Little Shop of Horrors, The New Off-Broadway Cast

The Prince of Egypt, Original Cast

Soft Power, Original Cast

BEST COMPILATION SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Bill & Ted Face the Music

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Frozen 2

Jojo Rabbit

BEST SCORE SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA

Ad Astra, Max Richter

Becoming, Kamasi Washington

Joker, Hildur Guðnadóttir

1917, Thomas Newman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, John Williams

BEST SONG WRITTEN FOR VISUAL MEDIA

"Beautiful Ghosts" (from Cats) — Taylor Swift

"Carried Me With You" (from Onward) — Brandi Carlile

"Into the Unknown" (from Frozen 2) — Idina Menzel & AURORA

"No Time to Die" (from No Time to Die) — Billie Eilish

"Stand Up" (from Harriet) — Cynthia Erivo

BEST INSTRUMENTAL COMPOSITION

"Baby Jack" — Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

"Be Water II" — Christian Sands

"Plumfield" — Alexandre Desplat

"Sputnik" — Maria Schneider

"Strata" — Remy Le Boeuf's Assembly Of Shadows Featuring Anna Webber & Eric Miller

BEST RECORDING PACKAGE

Everyday Life, Coldplay

Funeral, Lil Wayne

Healer, Grouplove

On Circles, Caspian

Vols. 11 & 12, Desert Sessions

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL

Jack Antonoff

Dan Auerbach

Dave Cobb

Flying Lotus

Andrew Watt

BEST REMIXED RECORDING

"Do You Ever (RAC Mix)" — Phil Good

"Imaginary Friends (Morgan Page Remix)" — Deadmau5

"Praying for You (Louie Vega Main Remix)" — Jasper Street Co.

"Roses (Imanbek Remix)" — SAINt JHN

"Young & Alive" (Bazzi vs. Haywyre Remix) — Bazzi

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

"Brown Skin Girl" — Beyoncé

"Life Is Good" — Future Featuring Drake

"Lockdown" — Anderson .Paak

"Adore You" — Harry Styles

"Goliath" — Woodkid

BEST DANCE RECORDING

"On My Mind" — Diplo & SIDEPIECE

"My High" — Disclosure Featuring Aminé & Slowthai

"The Difference" — Flume Featuring Toro y Moi

"Both Of Us" — Jayda G

"10%" — Kaytranada Featuring Kali Uchis

BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC ALBUM

Kick I, Arca

Planet's Mad, Baauer

Energy, Disclosure

Bubba, Kaytranada

Good Faith, Madeon

BEST CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC ALBUM

Run to the Father, Cody Carnes

All of My Best Friends, Hillsong Young & Free

Holy Water, We The Kingdom

Citizen of Heaven, Tauren Wells

Jesus Is King, Kanye West