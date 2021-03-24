Deante' Hitchcock Demands His Roses On "Roses x OutKast (Freestyle)"

Since the start of March, Atlanta rap upstart Deante' Hitchcock has been unleashing freestyles of epic proportions on his YouTube channel every Tuesday. For the freestyle series, which is aptly titled #NewAtlantaTuesdays, Hitchcock has covered a mixture of classic Hip-Hop beats as well as production from some of the most popular songs out right now. To kick the series off, the Better artist jumped on Lil Wayne's Tha Carter III standout "Let The Beat Build," and in the weeks following, he's dropped freestyles to SpotemGottem's viral TikTok hit "Beat Box" and Drake's chart-topping single "What's Next." Now for the fourth installment of #NewAtlantaTuesdays, Deante' Hitchcock returns with a two-minute take on a classic Atlanta beat from one of Hip-Hop's most legendary duos.

On "Roses x OutKast (Freestyle)," Hitchcock bodies the beat to OutKast's beloved Speakerboxxx/The Love Below cut "Roses." Throughout the course of his freestyle, the ByStorm and RCA artist addresses his status as an "underrated" and "slept-on" artist while also discussing how those labels have affected him personally. Like the past three installments in the #NewAtlantaTuesdays series, "Roses x OutKast (Freestyle)" arrives in the form of a video, which shows Hitchcock sitting in a parking lot at an abandoned building. Throughout the video, he's seen holding a sign that reads "WHILE I'M STILL HERE," alluding to the fact that the Riverdale artist wants his roses now, rather than later.

If you haven't been tuning in to Deante' Hitchcock's #NewAtlantaTuesdays freestyle series, be sure to do so, as many of them have been teasing his follow-up to his incredible debut album Better.

Quotable Lyrics

How could I relate to n*ggas that's thinkin' I'm underrated

When my momma think I made it up off of these songs

How could I mistake a n*gga that's sayin' I'm underrated wit hate

Like they ain't been playin my sh*t all along

Why would I debate wit n*ggas on Twitter

Bout how much realer my sh*t is than them other n*ggas lyin' in songs