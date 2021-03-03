Deante' Hitchcock Taps A Lil Wayne Classic For "Let The Beat Build (Freestyle)"

He's been setting the booth ablaze with each release, his last being back in January with the deluxe version of his Better project. Deante' Hitchcock has been one to watch as he's made his voice heard on collaborations with Guapdad 4000, JID, 6LACK, and Miguel, and now the Atlanta rapper has returned with his first single of the year: "Let the Beat Build (Freestyle)."

As the title of the song suggests, Hitchcock tackles Lil Wayne's "Let the Beat Build" from Tha Carter III. The hypnotic beat is famously produced by Deezle and Kanye West, and Hitchcock showcases a valiant lyrical effort over the instrumental. He proves that in the days, weeks, months, and years to come, he's a force to be reckoned with in the Rap game. Stream "Let the Beat Build (Freestyle)" and share your thoughts on Deante' Hitchcock's bars.

Quotable Lyrics

Knew dudes out here that was robbin' hoods

Before those stocks was hittin'

Hearin' all them pops goin' off at night

But most of our pops was missin'

Treat yo street like a Rubix Cube

With all that block spinnin'