Deante' Hitchcock Releases Deluxe Version Of "Better" With New Features From Guapdad 4000, REASON, & More

Atlanta is known for the syrupy trap music that has historically consisted of the city's sound but, with such a vast slate of artists coming out of the South, there are definitely more than a few budding stars that are shifting shapes in their own ways.

Deante' Hitchcock is one of those artists, dancing more along the lines of a JID than a Future.

With his debut studio album BETTER releasing earlier this year, Deante' reached a whole new audience and finally opened some more eyes to his outstanding sound. The original tracklist included features from JID, Young Nudy, 6LACK, Miguel, and more.

Today, Deante' follows up on his BET Hip-Hop Awards cypher with the release of his deluxe album, which consists of ten additional songs added onto the initial tracklisting. New features from Guapdad 4000, REASON, Kenny Mason, and more highlight the deluxe.

Listen to the new deluxe edition of BETTER below and let us know how you feel about the new songs!

Tracklist:

Disc 1:

1. Demons

2. I Got Money Now (feat. JID)

3. Attitude (feat. Young Nudy)

4. Kenny G

5. My Bitch

6. Plug Me In

7. Text Me (feat. Ro James)

8. Gimme Yo Money

9. Circles

10. Shadowman's Interlude

Disc 2:

1. I Remember

2. How Does It Feel (feat. Kenny Mason)

3. Weighing Me Down (feat. REASON)

4. How TF (feat. 6LACK)

5. Déjà Vu (feat. Guapdad 4000)

6. Reflections

7. Flashbacks (feat. Miguel & St. Beauty)

8. Growing Up/Mother God

9. Praylude (feat. JaelSpeaks)

10. Angels