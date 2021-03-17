Deante Hitchcock Tackles Drake's "What's Next"

It's the number one song in the United States, so it's not entirely unsurprising that Deante Hitchcock has opted to tackle the Drake single. Enter the new chapter of Hitchcock's Atlanta Tuesdays freestyle series, the simply-titled "What's Next Freestyle." Taking to Supah Mario's synthesizer-driven beat, Hitchcock kicks back and fires off a casual -- but still lyrically-driven-- flow.

"Gotta watch out for this run I finna go on, n***as feel like they balling with Vick," he raps. "Before we met I just met happy hour lil bitch, that just mean I was already lit / catching plays like that boy Larry Fitz / got the world in my hand, end this shit with the ball of a fist." He proceeds to spit bars for two minutes straight, prompting fans to immediately queue up Better and revisit his acclaimed debut album. On that note, it seems as if this new batch of Atlanta Tuesdays suggests an imminent release from Hitchcock, so stay tuned to see what the final destination has in store.

What do you make of Deante Hitchcock's take on "What's Next?"

