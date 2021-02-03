Deante' Hitchcock Shares "Live From Quarantine"

Releasing an album in the middle of a pandemic is finicky business. On one hand, people are stuck inside with nothing to do but stream new content, whether it's music or movies. On the other, it's hard to make a buck when you can't even hit the road to tour on new music. With live shows out of the picture, many rappers had to get creative. Deante' Hitchcock, for example, brought it back to when live albums were a thing.

Deante' Hitchcock's major-label debut BETTER was one of the better projects to emerge in 2020 but unfortunately, the rapper wasn't able to see its impact first-hand across the globe. The release concert for BETTER was done virtually with a live performance which the singer has now compiled into a new project. Not only does it include some highlights off of his major-label debut but Hitchcock made sure to offer live renditions of some of the fan faves from his previous projects.