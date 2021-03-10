Deante Hitchcock Bodies "Beatbox" Freestyle

Last year, Deante Hitchcock felt like one of the game's best-kept secrets, especially in the wake of his debut album Better. Now, the Atlanta rapper has returned with the second installment of his recently-launched Atlanta Tuesdays series (last week's installment found him bodying "Let The Beat Build"), this time taking on the viral and challenge-sparking "Junebug" for his latest freestyle.

Off the bat, Hitchcock makes his intentions abundantly clear, and make no mistake -- they are those of a scoundrel. "Fuck that wine and dinin' shit, how much the head cost?" he asks, setting a tone with his opening bars. "Baby I'm tryna bust a nut so hard my legs cross / she said she wasn't fuckin', skrrrt, a n***a sped off." In fact, the entire freestyle is extremely pornographic in nature, with Hitchcock embracing the delights of smut and no-strings-attached arrangements. As for morality, well. "When I'm in it I tell her that I love her, that don't mean a thing," he raps, crossing his fingers in the accompanying video. "Long stroke her, she make hella voices, she Regina King."

Check out the X-rated freestyle from Deante Hitchcock right here, and check back next Tuesday for another weekly drop from the versatile lyricist.

