On Monday, March 7th, The Breakfast Club welcomed DaBaby into their studio for an interview, during which the 30-year-old chopped it up with Angela Yee, Charlamagne tha God, and DJ Envy about everything from his tight relationships with 50 Cent and Kanye West to his recent fight with his baby mama's brother, Brandon Bills.

"The incident got into me," the "VIBEZ" hitmaker said of his bowling alley altercation with DaniLeigh's sibling. "I don't know how the world work today, but I'm still scared of that situation now. I heard it was going to be rough for me so I don't really want to speak on it. N*ggas might pop up downstairs."

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Baby went on to reveal that he stayed away from Los Angeles "for some time" after everything went down, "but [he] sure hopes [he won't] run into [Bills] again." He continued, "It's unfortunate I would expect that side... I ain't finna play with nothing tied to my kid, my side we don't rock like that."

Elsewhere in the interview, the North Carolina-based recording artist explained the problematic comments about the LGBTQ+ community he made last year while on stage at Rolling Loud that quickly got him (temporarily) cancelled. "If I didn't mean what you think I meant, what you want me to do?" Baby asked those who don't believe that he didn't intend to do harm with what he said.

"Go look myself in the mirror and say, 'You did mean that,' and be like 'You did mean that you don't like gay people?' I'm not tripping on gay people, I'm not tripping at all," he clarified. "If I say what I say to get people to raise their cellphones and its misinterpreted by people who watch a 5-second clip at home, you not supposed to understand what's going on, you not supposed to be able to digest a clip that was shortened or altered with a narrative to go along with it, it's going to do what it does."

DaBaby also touched on his relationship with Megan Thee Stallion, who he's frequently collaborated with over the years, but apparently hasn't spoken to since their friendship became strained due to the Tory Lanez situation. From the sounds of things, there's no bad blood between them on his end, and he's more than willing to work together again in the future.

"I still do all the songs we did together, I ain't one of those types of n*ggas, man," the Blame It On Baby rapper told the hosts. "I'm still going to do 'Cry Baby,' I'm still going to do 'Cash Shit,' Ima still ask how many Megan Thee Stallion fans in the building. We ain't spoke, what we gotta talk about? Just send the song with the open verse. Let's go up, let's get money!"

Check out DaBaby's full stint on The Breakfast Club below.

[Via]