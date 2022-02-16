DaBaby is no stranger to controversy, as we've seen in the past year. The rapper's issues with DaniLeigh, the mother of his child, took a sharp turn last year when they got into it on Instagram Live. DaBaby booted DaniLeigh out of their home before she was charged with simple assault. Shortly after, her brother, Brandon Bills, publicly stated that he wanted to square up with DaBaby.



The opportunity to scrap came up last week after Bills ran into the rapper at a bowling alley. The situation quickly escalated with footage showing DaBaby and his crew brutally beating up Bills.

According to TMZ, Bills is now taking DaBaby to court over the incident. He recently filed a lawsuit against DaBaby, claiming that was suddenly assaulted by the rapper. Bills claimed that he was walking by DaBaby when the assault occurred, leaving him with serious physical injuries and pain, as well as psychological damage. Bills said that the beatdown left him with a sustained disability and a hefty medical bill.

While footage of the incident has circulated the web, law enforcement said they will be investigating DaBaby for assault with a deadly weapon after kicking Bills in the head while he down. DaBaby already denied wrongdoing, claiming he was acting out of self-defense.

DaBaby is being sued for assault, negligence, battery, and emotional distress.

