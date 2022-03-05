A remark made on a Rolling Loud stage turned DaBaby into a public pariah. While taking to the popular festival's stage last year, DaBaby made comments that quickly were deemed to be insensitive and homophobic, and after much ridicule, he returned to social media to defend himself against the backlash. This only intensified the public response, causing the rapper to be removed from several festivals and reportedly taken off of Dua Lipa's hit song, "Levitating."

On the heels of the release of his Better Than You joint project with NBA YoungBoy, DaBaby chatted with SiriusXM about what life has been like since his global controversy.



DaBaby admitted that he "had no choice" but to change his life. “That’s what I do. I adapt, I adapt by all means under any circumstance, I adapt to whatever. Wherever I go, life is life. I grow every day, but, above all, I’m just more knowledgeable about the tolerance of the business I’m in. It’s a learning process.”

“You know, being an artist, [is] twenty-four-seven, full-time. Not only that, I was an artist at the highest level," he added. "I made it to the highest level of this sh*t. So, it’s like you get the adjustments that you gotta make, just like becoming a grown-ass man in life.”

