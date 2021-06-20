Megan Thee Stallion traded shots with DaBaby on Twitter, Saturday, after the Blame It on Baby rapper appeared to retweet a post making light of Tory Lanez's alleged shooting of Megan. Megan previously unfollowed DaBaby on Instagram after he collaborated with Lanez on the track, "SKAT."

"Support me in private and publicly do something different…these industry men are very strange," Megan tweeted in response. "This situation ain’t no damn 'beef' and I really wish people would stop down playing it like it’s some internet shit for likes and retweets."



Kevin Winter / Getty Images

DaBaby denied that he intended to retweet the post and responded: "You done let these folks get the best of you thug. ion got no bad energy for ya. You know like I know I ain’t no 'industry' n***a, let em fool you into thinking that you trippin. Stand on what you stand on without feeling like I’m against ya. Stay focused my g."

Megan then called out DaBaby for his behavior in private versus in public: "My stance hasn’t changed at all YOURS has. We already spoke abt this in private and you specifically said 'that ain’t even no good business move why would I promote that shit' but now this ain’t your 'beef' ? That ain’t real. But you stay on ya 'business' my g."

From there, DaBaby responded with more explanations.

Check out Megan and DaBaby's Twitter feud below.

