The past year or so, DaBaby has experienced two major fallouts in his life, on top of other drama he has been apart of. His breakup with ex-girlfriend and famed influencer/musician DaniLeigh was widely publicized, as they each used their social media platforms to expose and take shots at one another.

Dani and Baby had a child together, which made things even messier, as it seemed DaBaby was neglecting her and his kid. This strained relationship eventually led to DaniLeigh's brother and DaBaby having a confrontation at a bowling alley, as DaBaby and his crew assaulted Brandon, Dani's brother, and the video went viral.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Now, in the aftermath of this entire fiasco, DaBaby stands firm in his actions. On TT Torrez's Hot97 radio show recently, he said he would not change anything about his behavior when asked: "Nope. Life is life. What could have been done differently, it would have to start under the hood. I would have to put more out there to even break down what I would've done differently. That's neither here nor there."

Additionally, DaBaby and Torrez briefly touched on his tumultuous relationship with Megan Thee Stallion, as they had collaborated on a few smash hit songs in the past. Last summer, Megan unfriended DaBaby because he collaborated with Tory Lanez, who Meg alleges shot her in the leg on an infamous Summer 2020 night.

DaBaby asserted he has no problem with Meg, and would love to re-unite with her, although that is likely not her prerogative: "Megan, come on baby. I never had an issue with Megan, that's the thing. Ain't nobody coming like I'm coming Meg, know that. For sure, I ain't ever had a problem with Meg. That pressure was never on (me)."

Check out the two clips of DaBaby discussing DaniLeigh and Megan Thee Stallion below.