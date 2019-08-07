The day has finally come for 31-year-old Cyntoia Brown to be freed from prison after serving a 15-year sentence. Cyntoia was locked up at age 16 when she shot and killed 43-year-old Johnny Allen who solicited her for sex. After years of hard work put towards an early release based on the circumstance, Cyntoia was granted clemency back in January by the governor of Tennesee, Bill Haslam. Today, August 7th she was finally released.

"While first giving honor to God who made all of this possible, I would also like to thank my many supporters who have spoken on my behalf and prayed for me," Brown said in a statement, viaABC. "I’m blessed to have a very supportive family and friends to support me in the days to come. I look forward to using my experiences to help other women and girls suffering abuse and exploitation."

When Cyntoia was first sentenced in 2006 for first-degree murder she was given a mandatory life sentence with the possibility of parole starting in 2057. Her case garnered attention when acts such as Rihana, Kim Kardashian, T.I. and more made social media shares fighting for an early release.

Netflix has already acquired the rights for a documentary on Cyntoia that will detail every aspect of her life leading up to her arrest and release from prison.