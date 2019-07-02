Cyntoia Brown's life is set to be featured in a Netflix documentary since the streaming giant has acquired the rights, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Cyntoia was arrested at 16-years-old and tried as an adult after she murdered a 43-year-old man who solicited her for sex. Cyntoia was sentenced to life in prison and only this year, after 10 years of legal challenges, she finally got clemency.

The publication details how Daniel H. Birman is directing the feature having watched PBS' 2011 feature, Me Facing Life: Cyntoia’s Story. The documentary will detail every aspect leading up the murder as well as Cyntoia's release from prison set to take place in August 2019.

"I am thankful for all the support, prayers, and encouragement I have received," Cyntonia said in an official statement after her clemency was announced. "I am thankful to my lawyers and their staffs, and all the others who, for the last decade have freely given their time and expertise to help me get to this day. I love all of you and will be forever grateful. With God's help, I am committed to live the rest of my life helping others, especially young people. My hope is to help other young girls avoid ending up where I have been."