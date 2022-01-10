Maryland-raised rapper Cordae is angling to have one of the best hip-hop albums of this year's first quarter, announcing the tracklist to his upcoming release, From A Bird's Eye View. Arriving over two full years following the release of his Grammy-nominated debut album The Lost Boy, Cordae faces a lot of industry pressure to successfully come through with another impactful body of work. It looks like he might deliver, based on the tracklist.

The upcoming twelve-song album contains two bonus tracks, with features from Eminem ("Parables" remix) and Roddy Ricch ("Gifted"). Other guest appearances include Gunna, who is fresh off his own album release, Lil Wayne, H.E.R., Lil Durk, and more. On the song "Champagne Glasses," Cordae collaborates with Nas, Freddie Gibbs, and Stevie Wonder for one of the album's most anticipated cuts.





Also sharing a list of producers, vocalists, and composers who worked on the album, Cordae highlighted work from Terrace Martin, Hit-Boy, Taraji P. Henson, Dem Jointz, Hollywood Cole, MixedByAli, Daoud, Boi-1da, and more.

From A Bird's Eye View releases on January 14. Fans are able to pre-save the album as of now on digital streaming platforms.

Take a look at the tracklist below and let us know which song you're most looking forward to.





From A Bird's Eye View Tracklist:

1. Shiloh's Intro

2. Jean Michel

3. Super

4. Momma's Hood

5. Want From Me

6. Today (feat. Gunna)

7. Shiloh's Interlude

8. Coach Carter

9. Sinister (feat. Lil Wayne)

10. Chronicles (feat. H.E.R. & Lil Durk)

11. Champagne Glasses (feat. Freddie Gibbs, Nas, & Stevie Wonder)

12. Westlake High

13. Parables (Remix) [feat. Eminem]

14. Gifted (feat. Roddy Ricch) [Bonus]