Cordae & Roddy Ricch Share New Song "Gifted"

Alex Zidel
August 27, 2020 12:01
Cordae returns with his new single "Gifted" featuring Roddy Ricch in celebration of his twenty-third birthday.


Celebrating his birthday this week, Cordae decided to give the world a little gift. Usually, the process of enjoying a birthday involves the reception of presents but the respected lyricist decided to switch things up, giving us the gift with his new single.

Announcing the release of "Gifted," Cordae shared the cover art, which suggested the appearance of another rap star. After fans theorized, we finally know that none other than Roddy Ricch is the culprit, teaming up with the Maryland-raised emcee for his latest single.

The track also features vocal contributions by Ant Clemons, complementing the duo well.

This comes off the heels of an amazing annual campaign for both Cordae and Roddy Ricch. Cordae was nominated at the GRAMMY Awards for Best Rap Album off of the strength of his debut The Lost Boy. Roddy Ricch is also being celebrated as one of modern hip-hop's great players, especially off the reception of his debut album Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial.

Listen to "Gifted" below and let us know what you think of the first collaboration between Cordae and Roddy Ricch.

 

Quotable Lyrics:

See, I was twelve years with the Tommy fit
Fifteen, crankin', "Bobby, bitch"
I was seventeen years on this Earth
When I popped a Perc', made my body itch
Need a pound of blow when I'm drownin' slow
I was down below, word to Roddy Ricch
We was slap-boxin', no Karate Kid
Start to see the difference with a lotta shit

