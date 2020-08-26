Cordae has officially turned twenty-three today, thereby completing the transition from lost boy to lost man. And while it's been a few since he delivered his debut album (it hasn't really been that long, but in this modern-day rap game things move at a breakneck pace), that's not to say Cordae has been resting on his laurels. In fact, he's been using the downtime to perfect his craft, building upon his repertoire to ensure that his sophomore project continues to further his reputation as one of rap's best young rhymers.

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Today, Cordae took to Instagram to share some birthday wisdom, already benefitting from the inherent stat boost of being one year older. "Another year around the Sun," he reflects. "Glory be to God. I'm so grateful for this blessed life I live and all who are apart of it. I really do what I love for a living and I'll never take it for granted. History in the Making."

And if that wasn't enough, Cordae saves the best for last. "Oh and ima drop a song tomorrow," he confirms. "My gift to y'all." The generosity did not go unappreciated, and many prominent names slid through to chime in with their birthday well-wishes. Rapsody, Curren$y, MixedbyAli, Wayno, Swizz Beatz, Ty Dolla $ign, Tay Keith, Hit-Boy, Ella Mai, and more were but a few to spread the love, a testament to Cordae's position in one of the game's exciting talents, a purist at heart. Happy birthday to the young lyricist!