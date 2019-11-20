From a busboy to a Grammy Nominated artist. The story of YBN Cordae has been a fascinating one to behold. From coming up with the YBN boys to linking with Dr. Dre and J. Cole for collaboration, the self-proclaimed Lost Boy may very well be on the road to discovery. On the heels of receiving the complete list of Grammy Nominations, Cordae found himself in esteemed company, joining Dreamville, 21 Savage, Tyler, The Creator, and Meek Mill as the official 2020 Best Rap Album Nominees.

Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

Cordae was among the first of his contemporaries to react, taking to Twitter to voice his stunned disbelief. "Yo I got nominated for a fucking GRAMMY WHAT THE ACTUAL FUCK," he writes, all-caps for emphasis. Naturally, the tweet sparked support from his loyal fanbase, many of whom project him to be among hip-hop's elite when all is said and done.

Though the competition is indeed fierce, the nomination remains a strong validation that Cordae is on the right path, a reminder that the industry higher-ups have indeed taken notice. Seeing Cordae's name pop up not once, but twice (for Best Rap Song through "Bad Idea"), should prove inspiring to all the young lyricists with their eyes on the prize. Now, if only the Grammys would start including hip-hop in the Album Of The Year conversation...But that's another conversation. Congratulations to YBN Cordae on his accomplishment!