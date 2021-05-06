from a bird's eye view
- Music VideosCordae Reflects On His Come Up In New Visual For "C Carter."Cordae's latest music video is for "C Carter" off of "From A Birds Eye View."By Alexander Cole
- MusicCordae's "From A Bird's Eye View" Debuts With 20K SalesCordae's first week numbers are a little underwhelming.By Thomas Galindo
- Music VideosCordae Kicks It With H.E.R. And Lil Durk In "Chronicles" VideoH.E.R. and Lil Durk appear in Cordae's new video for "Chronicles".By Taiyo Coates
- Music VideosCordae & Gunna Reflect On Hard Times In "Today" Music VideoCordae unveils the visuals for "Today" ft. Gunna. By Aron A.
- NumbersCordae "From A Birds Eye View" First Week Sales ProjectionsCordae is pushing approximately 21,000 first-week sales on his sophomore album, "From A Birds Eye View."By Alex Zidel
- MusicCordae Performs Well-Crafted Tiny Desk ConcertCordae doesn't seem to be letting up any time soon.By Taiyo Coates
- ReviewsCordae "From A Birds Eye View" ReviewOn his sophomore album, Cordae offers his most consistent work to date.By Robert Blair
- SportsNaomi Osaka Promotes Cordae's New Album In A New & Unique WayNaomi Osaka had Cordae on her mind at the Australian Open.By Alexander Cole
- NewsCordae Taps Lil Durk & H.E.R. For Rap-R&B Jam "Chronicles"The track is featured on the rapper's latest release, "From a Birds Eye View."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureCordae Speaks On His Friendship With Gunna & Lil Durk & Being Influenced By Nas In New Album InterviewCordae gave Dave Chappelle, Colin Kapernick, and Chris Paul early listens to his album.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsCordae Links Up With Eminem On The Remix Of "Parables"The remix can be found on Cordae's "From A Birds Eye View."By Hayley Hynes
- MusicCordae Appears On Jimmy Fallon Show, Performs Two Songs From Upcoming Album"From A Bird's Eye View" drops on Friday.By Thomas Galindo
- MusicCordae Reveals "From A Bird's Eye View" TracklistCordae's new album features Eminem, Nas, Lil Wayne, Lil Durk, Gunna, Freddie Gibbs, Stevie Wonder, and more.By Alex Zidel
- MusicCordae Teases Unreleased Song & Music Video With Juice WRLDCordae's second studio album drops next week.By Thomas Galindo
- MusicCordae Continues "From A Bird's Eye View" Rollout By Blazing Through A FreestyleHe dropped bars about being "the best rapper under 25."By Erika Marie
- MusicCordae Shares Inspiring Throwback Freestyle Over Kanye West's "Gone"Cordae shares a video of him at 16-years-old, freestyling over a classic "Late Registration"-era Kanye West beat.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicCordae Announces Release Date For New Album "From A Bird's Eye View"Cordae announced the release date for his sophomore album with a Steve Jobs-inspired trailer. By Aron A.
- MusicCordae Deletes All His IG Posts, Ahead Of Upcoming Album ReleaseCordae deleted all of his Instagram posts, possibly foreshadowing the release of his upcoming album.By Cole Blake
- MusicCordae Marvels At Young Thug's Studio ExpertiseCordae hit up Ebro Darden's "Rap Life Radio" where he opened up about his respect for his recent collaborator Young Thug. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicCordae Confirms New Album TitleCordae takes to Twitter to reveal the title of his upcoming project, "From A Bird's Eye View." By Mitch Findlay