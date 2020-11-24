mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Cordae Writes His Own Story On "The Parables"

Alex Zidel
November 24, 2020 09:07
865 Views
141
8
Atlantic Recording CorporationAtlantic Recording Corporation
Atlantic Recording Corporation

The Parables
Cordae

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
94% (12)
Rate
Audience Rating
10 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Cordae releases his first new single and video since this summer's "Gifted" with Roddy Ricch.


One of the most respected young rappers in the game, Cordae has a world of success ahead of him. He's setting himself up for an incredible year in 2021, celebrating his birthday this summer with the release of his latest single "Gifted", featuring Roddy Ricch, and now he's inching closer to the inevitable release of his album with another drop.

After teasing new music on social media, Cordae has returned with "The Parables". The single is hard-hitting, with Cordae proving himself through his sharp lyricism and clever storytelling. The 23-year-old tells his life story, realizing that even despite that, some people might not listen. Still, he journals his biggest downfalls, including robberies and more, while keeping his eyes locked on the future and where he can get himself.

The song's release was accompanied by a new music video, which shows the rapper recreating some of his biggest mistakes.

Listen to the new release below and stay tuned for more from the GRAMMY-nominated rapper. His official follow-up to The Lost Boy appears to be on the way.

Quotable Lyrics:

First and foremost, for every door that's opened, a door close
Beat a n***a, take his Bordeauxs, upgrade my wardrobe
And Lord knows livin' like this, it leads a short road
A dead-end, or prison time, where we was headin'
Instead, when I got bread, broke it with brethren
Eyes open, leave the house, move like a veteran
Made a couple dollars from come ups, my n***as flexin'
N***a got a problem, then I can make some corrections

Cordae
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  14  1
  8
  865
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Cordae new music new song
8 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Cordae Writes His Own Story On "The Parables"
141
8
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject