Her raps have often caused her to face off with Hip Hop fans but Coi Leray has made it clear that she isn't concerned with the naysayers. The rising rapper has been enjoying her time in the spotlight, and after being named in this year's XXL Freshman class as well as taking to the Rolling Loud Miami stage, there isn't much that could knock Leray off her pedestal. In recent months, she has found herself to be a trending topic after videos have been shared online, including her XXL Freshman freestyle.

The cypher included the likes of Lakeyah, Morray, and DDG, but Leray's addition didn't bode over well with Hip Hop fans. She returned repeatedly to state that she felt as if she had one of, if not the best inclusion in the cypher series, but many came forward to disagree.



Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images

Regardless of the criticisms, Leray has taken to her TikTok to have a bit of fun while dropping a few bars off the dome. She looked to be out and about in the grocery store, all masked up while delivering a freestyle about cereal. Someone was helping her by holding down the beatboxing off-camera, and the moment reminded people of when Papoose dropped his freestyle about our favorite breakfast brands.

Leray responded to her rhymes about cereal going viral following criticisms. "Y'all be so stuck on Birkin Bags and scamming n*ggas," she wrote. "I can't even have fun and rap about cereal. Yall weird. Live a little. It's more to live than the same sh*t you see everyday!!!"

Check out her cereal raps as well as Papoose's freestyle below.